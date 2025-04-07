Message from the Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony on World Health Day 2025

On this World Health Day 2025, Guyana joins the international community in observing the theme: “Accelerating Progress to Improve Maternal and Neonatal Health and Survival.” As a government, we continue to prioritise the health and well-being of our nation, fully recognising the vital importance of maternal and child health.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 300,000 women lose their lives each year due to complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. In addition, over two million infants die within their first month of life, and another two million are stillborn. Unfortunately, current trends show that four out of five countries are not on track to meet the targets for improving maternal survival by 2030.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health has taken significant steps over the past four years to enhance women’s and children’s long-term health and well-being. Every mother and child deserves access to quality healthcare services that ensure safe pregnancies, healthy deliveries, and the best possible start in life.

We are encouraged by the progress made thus far. Over the past five years, the country has made significant strides in reducing maternal deaths due to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), with a notable decrease from 23 cases in 2019 to 14 cases in 2024. This reduction results from concerted efforts and strategic interventions across the public healthcare sector. Key initiatives contributing to this success include the widespread implementation of the Zero Deaths by Haemorrhage training programme for healthcare workers in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO).

Additionally, we have enhanced healthcare infrastructure by equipping all hospitals with Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garments and establishing blood banks at regional hospitals, ensuring a steady and reliable blood supply. Emergency care capacity has been further strengthened by creating dedicated operating theatres nationwide designed to address complications swiftly. Furthermore, we have deployed obstetricians to nine of the ten administrative regions, ensuring expert care is available across all urban and rural areas. These measures, along with improved access to healthcare services, have collectively contributed to the reduction in maternal mortality from postpartum haemorrhage.

In August 2022, I had the privilege of joining His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to turn the sod for the construction of the EUR 149 million Maternal and Paediatric Hospital at Goedverwaghting, Region Four. This state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to open next year, will focus on maternal and child health, offering specialised services such as prenatal and postnatal care, safe childbirth, and paediatric services. With 256 beds, the hospital will feature modern surgical theatres, laboratories, and imaging suites (including CT scans, X-rays, and MRI equipment), ensuring world-class care for women and children.

The new hospitals under construction will feature modern birthing suites and dedicated prenatal and post-natal wings. These facilities will provide a comprehensive and specialised environment for mothers and infants, ensuring the highest standards of care.

Over the last few years, the Ministry of Health has invested in decentralising neonatal care. We have nine fully equipped Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). These modern facilities have vital life-saving equipment such as ventilators, incubators, pulse oximeters, and heart monitors. Such advancements guarantee that infants facing critical health issues, like low birth weight or prematurity, receive the specialised care they need.

In the hinterland regions, we have added Maternal Waiting Homes. These facilities, strategically located within hospital compounds, provide a safe and supportive environment for pregnant women at risk of complications. By offering women the opportunity to stay closer to healthcare facilities, we ensure they have timely access to care and the ability to receive critical interventions if complications arise during labour.

In addition to the Maternal Waiting Homes, we established 81 telemedicine sites across the hinterland regions. These sites enable Community Health Workers (CHWs) to conduct ultrasounds on pregnant women with the support of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists based at regional hospitals. Through this technology, women in remote communities can now receive specialised care.

The ministry has placed significant emphasis on training and the continuous professional development of healthcare providers. Through local and international collaborations, doctors, midwives, and nurses have received comprehensive training in prenatal care, safe delivery practices, and postnatal support via continued Medical Education (CMEs) and specialised programmes. Noteworthy achievements include the training of 187 midwives between 2020 and 2024. Currently, an additional 123 midwives are undergoing training and are scheduled to graduate from the Ministry’s Midwifery Programme in May of this year.

In addition to enhancing healthcare services, the Government of Guyana is dedicated to directly supporting families through the Newborn Cash Grant Initiative. This initiative offers $100,000 to every newborn, with over 2,000 families already benefiting from the grant.

These initiatives form part of a comprehensive approach to enhancing maternal and child health in Guyana, with the ultimate goal of reducing mortality rates and fostering healthier families. The ministry is committed to strengthening our health systems, improving training for healthcare providers, and expanding access to essential services. We will continue to develop policies aimed at enhancing maternal and child health, focusing on issues such as reproductive health rights and healthcare access. Public health campaigns will persist in raising awareness of the significance of regular check-ups, vaccinations, mental health, and maternal nutrition, all of which play critical roles in improving maternal and child health outcomes. On this World Health Day, I urge all families, communities, and healthcare professionals to prioritise maternal and child health. By working together, we can ensure that every mother and child in Guyana has the opportunity to thrive.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

