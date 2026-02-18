Min Ally says digitalisation, data centres and AI central to Guyana’s next development phase

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation Zulfikar Ally has said Guyana’s push into artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and advanced training is part of a long-term national strategy, not a sudden shift.

Minister Ally made the statement while being interviewed by Global Emerging Technology Ecosystem Leader at EY‑Parthenon, Jay Persaud, during day two of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain 2026, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, during the interview

He explained that the vision articulated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has always been for Guyana to lead in areas of development and technological advancement, rather than merely catching up with global trends.

“What we are seeing today did not happen in a vacuum,” the minister said, noting that government agencies began digitising records, placing services online and modernising operations years ago.

Many of those initiatives, he explained, started quietly but have since laid the foundation for large-scale digital transformation.

Addressing discussions surrounding letters of intent for a major data centre, Minister Ally confirmed that interest from international companies continues to grow, and the government is carefully reviewing proposals and engaging investors to ensure projects align with national priorities.

“Our policy has always been an open one,” he explained. The administration meets with interested companies, evaluates proposals rigorously and works collaboratively with partners before advancing projects.

He noted that the development of resilient digital infrastructure, including data centres, will support seamless delivery of services, strengthen connectivity and create opportunities for new industries.

Minister Ally also highlighted investments in training and education to prepare Guyanese for emerging sectors. Reference was made to the recent opening of a specialised training institute that is equipping Guyanese with technical skills to work on floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and other advanced operations.

According to the minister, such facilities are among only a few worldwide, positioning Guyana as a competitive training hub while ensuring citizens benefit directly from the country’s energy and industrial expansion.

He emphasised that Guyanese have already demonstrated their capabilities globally as executives, engineers and professionals. The government programmes, from scholarships to online learning opportunities, are expanding access to education in science, technology and other fields.

Looking ahead, the minister said AI will play a transformative role across the economy, including agriculture, health and public services.

He pointed to ongoing work using drones and data analytics to improve crop planning and yields, as well as emerging applications such as robotics-assisted medical procedures.

“Every sector that you can think about, AI is going to be part of that,” he said, stressing that establishing a strong technological ecosystem now will ensure Guyana remains competitive in the decades ahead.

Minister Ally reiterated that the country’s progress in technology, training and infrastructure stems from deliberate planning and sustained investment over several years.

He added that partnerships with international companies and energy operators have already laid the groundwork for the next phase of economic and technological growth.

He noted that as more expressions of interest are received, the government will continue its methodical approach, engaging investors, evaluating proposals and ensuring projects deliver long-term benefits for the Guyanese people.