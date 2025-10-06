Min Edghill urges drivers to be patient when crossing the new bridge

The Ministry of Public Works is reassuring Guyanese motorists that smooth, uninterrupted traffic flow remains its top priority, with Guyana’s newest landmark, the new Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge, now open.

During an engagement with media on Monday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, along with Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, acknowledged that there was significant congestion on Monday on the western side of the bridge but promised the issue would be resolved in the coming days.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill

Minister Edghill said the Chinese contractor will be working day and night to complete the ramp onto the Western end of the bridge.

In the meantime, he calls on drivers to follow instructions and cooperate with law enforcement officers.

Minister Edghill reminded the public that the structure was engineered to support continuous vehicular movement from east to west and vice versa.

“The bridge will not be closed for two-lane traffic as was previously done with the old bridge. The bridge will see a continual flow of uninterrupted traffic. There will be no stoppage of traffic in the morning or in the afternoon,” the minister affirmed.

The Minister said the focus now is on public awareness and driver discipline, as road users adjust to the new traffic arrangements.

Edghill explained that the previous morning and afternoon hassle to get to the old bridge is now history, while making a clarion call for motorists to employ the five “C” when using the roundabouts: Care, Caution, Courtesy, Common-sense and Consideration.

Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh echoed the call for caution and cooperation, noting that signage, lane markings, and officers will be strategically placed to help drivers safely through the roundabout and onto the bridge.

Meanwhile, it should be known that the new bridge can be accessed from the East Bank Public Road from Greenfield, the Heroes Highway, Eccles Dumpsite Road and Ogle Bypass Road.

Officials believe the new system will not only ease congestion along the Demerara crossing but also mark a major leap in national infrastructure efficiency.

The New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge was commissioned on Sunday, October 5, 2025, by His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Khali Pareshram, Commander Region Three, Traffic Officer of Regions Three, Four (A) and Four (B) were also in attendance at the media briefing.