Min. Teixeira urges Amerindians to capitalise on GOAL scholarships

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira has encouraged youths in Amerindian villages to take advantage of the 20,000 scholarships being offered by the Government.

The Minister made this call during a two-day outreach to Regions Seven and Ten at the weekend. She noted that Guyana is on a path to significant economic development and there will be a demand for trained Guyanese to support the petroleum and traditional sectors.

Hon. Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Governance

“I want to encourage the people to see this as important because we need to develop the skills in our country to be able to deal with the modern Guyana; a modern, diversified Guyana where our young people have the right skills and the opportunities to improve themselves.”

Minister Teixeira indicated that in the coming weeks, the Public Service Ministry would be heading into Amerindian communities in a scholarship application exercise.

The 20,000 scholarships initiative is in keeping with a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic in its manifesto to empower the nation through education over the next five years.

Guyanese can apply to pursue any of the over 80 programmes being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) from five internationally-recognised institutions. These are the University of the West Indies Open Campus, the University of the Southern Caribbean, the University of Applied Sciences, the Indira Gandhi National Open University and the JAIN (Deemed-to-be) University.

Programmes will be offered from the certificate to the PhD level.

Application forms are now available on the Ministry of Education’s website at www.education.gov.gy