‘Mining will not be put on the backburner’ – Minister Bharrat

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP says the mining industry will not be put on the backburner when it comes to the management of Guyana’s extractive industries.

The Minister made this statement during the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC’s) 42nd Anniversary celebration on Friday.

“Now that we are an oil-producing nation, we will not put mining at the back or on the backburner.

“We would like to see mining on par with the oil and gas industry, and I believe that as a country, we have the potential to put mining on par with the oil and gas development.”

During the ceremony held at GGMC’s Headquarters on Brickdam, Georgetown, Minister Bharrat commended the agency and its staff for the efforts made to regulate Guyana’s mining sector.

“You can imagine the challenges which existed in those days, especially in getting into those terrain and interior regions in our country, in terms of our infrastructure.

“I can imagine then there were probably not many roads or pathways to get into certain areas. Yet the people before us managed to build the sector and to grow it to become one of the most vibrant sectors in our economy today.”

As regards the protection and preservation of the environment, the Natural Resources Minister noted that the Government is spearheading a reforestation initiative. This exercise, he said, will reforest 6,000 acres of mined-out lands. Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had indicated that this programme will help to mitigate Guyana’s carbon footprint.

Further to this, Minister Bharrat highlighted that the Government would be working assiduously to curb illegal mining in Guyana. He pointed out that not only are illegal miners responsible for damaging the environment, but also the loss of revenue to the economy.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the GGMC, Mr. Newell Dennison lauded the agency’s achievements and the steps it has taken to remain relevant.

“I believe that any truly relevant organisation must not remain static in how it goes about its business, but must be prepared improvise and learn from its mistakes taking into account that it is our service that matters,” he said.

During the ceremony, Minister Bharrat, Commissioner Dennison and Chairman of the GGMC Board, Mr. Jimmy Reece honoured several longstanding GGMC staff with tokens. The Minister expressed his appreciation for their commitment to the agency.