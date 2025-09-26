Minister Benn calls on contractors to deliver quality projects on time

As Guyana holds its place as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn is urging local contractors to treat housing projects with the same level of care as their own homes.

Having surpassed its target of delivering 50,000 house lots, the Ministry of Housing is now tasked with building 40,000 homes over the next five years in keeping with the government’s 2025 manifesto promise.

Against this backdrop, Minister Benn has emphasised the need for timely completion and high-quality work to ensure citizens benefit fully from the government’s housing drive.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn

When asked about her rallying call on the Starting Point podcast, Benn urged contractors to “take pride in the work that [you’re] doing. Think of the building that you are making, the home that you’re making, think of it as if it’s your own home.”

She pointed out that contractors should view quality work as a path to expanding their businesses, creating opportunities and strengthening livelihoods in their respective communities.

“Think of how much your own personal income and the livelihoods of so many other people can be enhanced if you do it and you do it properly,” the minister stressed.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government allocated over 53,000 house lots, exceeding the target in Manifesto 2020, and invested $300 billion in the sector.