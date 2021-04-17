Minister Dharamlall meets Sophia residents on jobs, water, other issues

-assures them of Govt’s commitment to their development

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has assured residents of ‘C’ and ‘D’ Field Sophia, of the Government’s commitment to improving their quality of life.

The Minister gave the assurance on Friday at the end of his two-day outreach to the communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

“I get the impression that these communities have been neglected for too long, and that is why the Government has taken this initiative to get out into these parts of Georgetown to listen to issues of persons,” he said.

The lack of job opportunities, the need for social development programmes, and water woes, were among issued raised by residents. Minister Dharamlall said systems will be put in place to ensure everyone benefits from the services offered by the Government.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall speaking with residents in ‘C’ Field Sophia

“Many persons would like greater services from the Government in terms of support, to create wealth in these communities. So, I can assure you that these are the things that the government will support.”

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall also addressed concerns raised by residents about the award of contracts to an ‘A’ Field Community Development Council (CDC). Minister Dharamlall has agreed that the issue is unfair for everyone. He said the situation will change when the contract ends in June.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall speaking with ‘D’ Field Sophia residents.

“We usually give a contract to CDCs in communities, we think that rather than you give individuals, it is better to give it to groups that would represent people within the different communities and that is how a contract is given.

We have found that one or two persons tend to manipulate the entire CDC, as you are all aware, a private venture for all of them,” he added.

A section of the gathering in ‘D’ Field Sophia.

The residents were encouraged to establish a CDC in their respective areas, so that each community could benefit from the opportunities on offer.