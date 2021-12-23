Minister Persaud spreads Christmas cheer on the East Bank of Demerara

Hundreds of children in several communities on the East Bank of Demerara are now even more filled with the Christmas spirit as government took its gift distribution exercise to them.

Spearheading the exercise was Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, M.P., who also extended warm wishes to the residents of the villages on behalf of the Cabinet, and noted that it is the government’s commitment to offer support to the people without discrimination.

“Since we took office on the 2nd August, 2020 we have been giving back to the people of this country, to all the communities regardless of their race, religion, colour, creed and this is one of the many occasions and not only because it is Christmas, but one of the many occasions that we give back to our people” the minister said.

The communities that benefitted from Wednesday’s exercise were Coverden, Soesdyke, Timehri and Alliance.

The minister explained that Christmas is a time for sharing and giving and as such, the PPP/C government found it fitting to conduct toy distribution exercises of this kind nationwide as they have been doing in previous years.

“Christmas is a time of sharing and giving and a time for merriment, but Christmas most of all is for kids and that is why all over the world… people would go and buy gifts, parents will go and buy gifts for their children and for their little families. So, His Excellency, the president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali… and the rest of my cabinet colleagues, we decided like we have done in the past bring gifts and share it to the children throughout Guyana,” the minister said.

