Ministry congratulates winners in Domestic Violence Design Competition

Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud congratulated the two top artists in the Ministry’s Domestic Violence Design Competition for their emotive artwork and presented them with their cash prizes.

The Ministry had invited artists and creative individuals to submit artworks to depict the elimination of violence against vulnerable groups, including women and children, with the hashtag “EnoughWithTheViolence.”

Minister Vindhya Persaud with first place winner Leon Hardowar.

Leon Hardowar copped the first place with his “Spare The Rod; Save The Child” piece while Roberto Teekah got second with two pieces, “Cooperate to Eliminate Domestic Abuse” and “No Place For Violence.”

In expressing her appreciation for the artwork presented, Minister Persaud told the winners that she loved their paintings and hopes to see more of their work. When the idea was initially conceptualized, she said the competition was only part of a bigger vision.

Minister Vindhya Persaud with second place winner Robert Teekah.

Hardowar’s piece, an oil painting done on canvas with a size of 14” x 18” was inspired by the physical punishment that many Guyanese and Caribbean parents use to discipline their children.

“This type of abuse often results in scars, both physical and mental. My painting depicts a child, kneeling on the ground caught in the act of drawing on the wall. The drawing is of a happy family, one that the child dreams of,” he explained.

Leon Hardowar’s ‘Spare The Rod; Save The Child’ piece.

Hardowar further offered that parents often resort to physical abuse as an outlet of their personal issues. However, he noted that children are most vulnerable at this age and need to be protected.

Explaining his first piece (Cooperate to Eliminate Domestic Abuse),Teekah said it features a group of people from various backgrounds joining together to put an end to domestic violence. “I believe that representing victims in this manner is important. It is important to remind them that they are not alone. We are in this together; we are stronger together.”

The group of people proudly wave a purple flag (the colour associated with Domestic Abuse Awareness) bearing the message ‘Enough with the Violence.’ They are led by a dove – a common symbol of peace as they push out and eradicate physical violence, represented by the punching fist.

Roberto Teekah’s piece ‘No Place For Violence.’

“The message being conveyed by this work of art is loud and clear. We are strongest together, and together, we can eradicate this societal ill.”

His second piece is the map of Guyana, filled with portraits of Guyanese people – specifically women and children.

“I chose to refrain from the cliché representation of a battered victim as I think this is not only overdone, but it can make the victims feel stuck in their situation. It is important for artwork to inspire and uplift abuse victims so that they can stand up and seek help. We must remind victims that they are not in this alone, they have a large community willing to support them- including the Ministry,” Teekah expressed.

Another piece by Robert Teekah entitled ‘Cooperate to Eliminate Domestic Abuse.’

The map filled with beautiful and strong faces shows that Guyana is ideally full of love and peace; there is no room for domestic violence. This is further emphasized by the slogan, ‘Domestic Abuse Has No Place Here.

“It is my hope that one day soon, with the efforts of the Ministry and a cooperative society, domestic abuse will no longer be a plague to our growing society, and I think this artwork is one small step in that direction.”