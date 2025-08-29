Ministry of Housing and Water builds over 61 km of new roads

Over 61.1 kilometres of new highways and roadways have been constructed within the last four years across Guyana, marking a major leap in the country’s massive ongoing infrastructure development.

These road developments, representing an investment of $149.3 billion, are being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) four-lane highway

The roads have reduced commuting time, enhanced connectivity and increased socio-economic opportunities for thousands of commuters and businesses.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal disclosed this information during the commissioning of the Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) four-lane highway on Monday.

He stressed that infrastructure does more than reduce traffic; it creates prosperity by allowing housing development, lowering farmers’ costs, attracting new investments, and linking once-isolated communities.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Below is a list of the major highways and roadways that have been built and are in progress:

Eccles to Great Diamond Interlink Road

Mandela Avenue to Eccles four-lane Highway

Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane Highway

Four-lane Road at Great Diamond

Four-lane at Eccles Landfill Road (Phase I) – Heroes’ Highway to Windsor Road

Four-lane at Eccles Landfill Road (Phase II) – Windsor Road to East Bank Demerara Public Road

Road Widening and Enhancement Works on Massy Road, Windsor Estate Road (North & South), and Greenfield Road

Four Lane Road at Giftland at Lilendaal

Meer Zorgen to Crane four-lane Highway

Schoonord to Crane four-lane Highway

Four Lane Approach to New Demerara Harbour Bridge, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Region Four (in progress)

Main Bypass Highway and Connectors from Great Diamond to Craig (in progress)

Four-lane Highway from Craig to Land of Canaan, EBD (in progress)

Main Four-lane Access Road for Enmore/Foulis Industrial Site (in progress)

The fourth phase of the East Bank highway project, which extends from Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) to Land of Canaan, has been earmarked for completion in 2026.

In addition to these major road networks, the ministry has upgraded 548.9 kilometres of community roads, further enhancing accessibility and connectivity.

Other roadway projects also in the pipeline include new highways, community access roads, and bridges. They’re designed to further improve regional integration and trade.

The completion of these highways and roadways in just four years underscores the government’s focus on delivering transformative projects that directly impact the lives of Guyanese and position Guyana as a hub for investment and growth.