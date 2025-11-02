Modern Parika Fire Station commissioned

-boosting emergency response and community safety

The Government of Guyana on Friday commissioned a brand-new fire station in Parika, marking a major step forward in the nation’s commitment to public safety and emergency response.

The commissioning ceremony was led by Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, alongside Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, and Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham.

In her remarks, Minister Walrond described the new fire station as “a promise delivered,” a tangible symbol of the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of every citizen.

“This is more than just a building. It is a promise delivered, a promise to strengthen the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service and ensure that communities across our country are better protected from the threat of fires and other emergencies,” the minister stated.

The commissioning comes in response to the February 2023 fire at the Parika Market, which exposed the need for faster emergency response in the area. Minister Walrond noted that the move to commission the facility reflects responsive governance in action, listening to citizens’ concerns and delivering practical solutions.

“We listened, we understood the need, and today, we are here to deliver on that commitment, to ensure that such challenges are never repeated,” she said.

The new facility is strategically located to improve response time, enhance coordination, and ensure that firefighters can operate efficiently. It forms part of a broader national effort to modernise the Guyana Fire Service, strengthen preparedness, and support community resilience.

She commended the dedication of firefighters nationwide and urged the Parika community and private sector to collaborate with the fire service to promote prevention and safety awareness.

Permanent Secretary Ally commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved in bringing the project to completion, noting that the facility reflects the government’s strategic vision for a modern, responsive, and well-resourced emergency system.

“This investment represents our collective commitment to strengthening national safety infrastructure. By equipping our firefighters with the resources and environment they need, we are not only protecting lives and property but also building public confidence in the essential services of our nation,” Ally stated.

As the ministry continues to expand the reach of the fire service, new stations are being established in key areas across the country, ensuring that every region benefits from enhanced emergency response capacity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs remains steadfast in its mission to modernise the Guyana Fire Service and to build a safer, stronger, and more resilient Guyana for all.