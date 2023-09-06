More Berbicians to be trained to operate heavy-duty equipment

More persons residing in Region Six are now benefitting from training programmes being offered by the government, as the Board of Industrial Training’s (BIT) heavy-duty equipment operation training programme.

The program was launched at three locations in Region Six on Monday.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

The three-month course will be facilitated at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI), the Upper Corentyne Technical Institute, and the New Hampshire Civic Centre.

The initiative is being funded by the Ministry of Finance through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) in partnership with the Ministry of Labour’s BIT. The participants are the first batch to be trained under the BNTF-BIT programme.

Applicant filling out application forms

During remarks at the launch, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh underscored that the government continues to intensify efforts by placing importance on conducting technical and vocational training programmes in relevant areas to fill Guyana’s labour gap.

“Every training programme that we deliver that will instill in you the relevant skills to fill those jobs is an opportunity that is being created for you. But you have to do your part and take advantage of those opportunities.

Launch of the heavy-duty equipment training programme in Region Six

Today, if you want to get better-quality jobs with the more credible companies that will pay you more significant emoluments, you have to be able to demonstrate that you have the relevant certifications and licensing,” the minister stated.

Dr Singh noted that programmes like these will be replicated across the country, especially where there is a significant demand for training programmes.

“We are going to be coming back to almost all of the regions across Guyana. A similar programme is coming to your region or will be coming back to your region in the event that you missed it the first time we ran it,” the senior minister assured.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton stated that the ministry also collaborates with various organisations and stakeholders to ensure programmes like these are provided for Guyanese to be skilled, and to increase their chances to be employable.

“Every person that we train as a heavy-duty equipment operation, they get a licence. Training without a licence, you will not get a job. I can assure you,” the minister noted.

Some of the participants at the launch ceremony

In 2021, about 428 were trained in various skill areas by the government accounting for some $179 million. Another $338 million was spent to train about 968 persons the following year.

Since the beginning of 2023, about $237 million was expended to train 279 persons who have already graduated.

