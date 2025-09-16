More learning spaces opening up for medicine, engineering students

-as free university education creates more demand

The government’s decision to make university education free has triggered an unprecedented surge in demand at the University of Guyana (UG), with applications more than doubling and immediate steps being taken to expand programmes in critical areas.

At his first press conference of his second term on Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the highest interest has been in medicine and engineering, prompting swift government action to ensure qualified applicants are not turned away.

President Ali addresses members of the media during a press conference on Tuesday

“We now have 130 qualified applicants and 140 seats ready, so no qualified student will be left behind in medicine this year,” the president assured.

Medicine is at the forefront of the expansion, with the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital in Region Six set to host a new programme offering 30 seats, supported by UG’s Berbice Campus.

Additional facilities in Regions Two and Nine are also being prepared to extend medical education beyond the crowded Turkeyen campus.

This year alone, 418 students applied to study medicine, with over 130 meeting the entry requirements. The government investment increased the intake from 60 to 110, and with the Region Six programme, the total climbs to 140.

Engineering programmes are also being scaled up to meet record demand.

Every applicant to the mechanical engineering programme will be admitted this year. The civil engineering program will have 30 new seats distributed across Regions Two, Three, and Six, ensuring more students can train closer to home.

President Ali noted the move will cut transportation costs, reduce the strain on students, and strengthen regional development by keeping talent in local communities.

Beyond these flagship areas, a full review of UG’s programmes is underway to determine further expansion aligned with Guyana’s national development needs.

“Free university is not just about removing cost, it is about ensuring equity in access while building the skilled workforce our country requires to sustain growth,” President Ali stated.