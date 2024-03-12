Nabaclis road to be completed in phases – Min Edghill assured residents

Residents of Nabaclis West Sideline Dam were assured on Monday that infrastructural works in their community will be executed without hindrance.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made this commitment during a community engagement aimed at addressing the frustrations of residents and clarifying any misconceptions they may have on the ongoing rehabilitation works within their community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents and village counsellors of Nabaclis

Following, a protest by the village council regarding the lack of an unpriced bill of quantities or notice provided to the community before the commencement of works, the contractor had distributed crusher-run beyond their contractual obligation.

The contractor then attempted to rectify this mistake by removing the excess crusher run, resulting in disruption of work and turmoil in the community.

In addressing these concerns, the minister assured residents that the entire strip of road would be rehabilitated in a phased manner.

Ongoing works in the village of Nabaclis

The first phase being executed by Rowell Jagroop General Construction Services to the tune of $28.6 million spans some 365 meters in length, with another 600 metres to be rehabilitated.

“So, to disabuse anybody’s minds of saying that we are doing half the road is not true. Phase one is to take the road up to a certain distance based on the specifications of that bill of quantities and when they are finished, we have another 600 metres remaining,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

As it relates to the additional layering of approximately 200 tons of crusher-run, the contractor was advised to stand the responsibility for the oversight.

Additionally, the minister instructed that works must be completed within the specified scope and timeline to allow for prompt progression to phase two.

Furthermore, the minister explained that it is the responsibility of the ministry to ensure the leadership of the community is notified and presented with an unpriced bill of quantities.

Ongoing works in the village of Nabaclis

That document was delivered and signed by a village representative on February 15, 2024, however, the residents were not made aware of such.

“This was supposed to go to the counsel and the counsel was supposed to know and notify the residents. What happens at the council, I can’t take responsibility for that but I am still apologising to the residents,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the minister encouraged the residents to observe the ongoing works to ensure it is being executed in accordance with the bill of quantities. He underscored that the bill of quantities is evidence of the government’s position to ensure transparency and accountability.

