New $170.9M Den Amstel Police Station commissioned

With an investment of $170.9 million the Den Amstel Police Station in Region Three received a long-overdue facelift.

This substantial investment aims to strengthen policing efforts, enhance public service delivery, and improve the overall safety and well-being of residents.

The newly commissioned facility, officially opened on Saturday, now boasts modern amenities and specialised spaces, forming part of the government’s ongoing regional modernisation campaign.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, cutting the ribbon at the commissioning of the new Den Amstel Police Station

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn led the commissioning event. He was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Errol Watts, Regional Commander #3, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine, and Deputy Commander, Senior Superintendent Kevin Das.

Before its upgrade, the Den Amstel Police Station, like many others across the country, operated under substandard conditions that hampered effective policing.

Today, the station is fully equipped with male, female, and juvenile lockups, along with critical operational facilities such as a Witness and ID Parade Room, an Armoury, and an Evidence Room, which will significantly improve its functionality.

In keeping with a more community-sensitive approach to law enforcement, the building now features a child-friendly interview area, a domestic violence interview and waiting area, and a general enquiries section to facilitate better public interaction.

Unveiling of the plaque at the new Den Amstel Police Station

Operational efficiency has also been boosted through the addition of dedicated offices for the Officer-in-Charge (O.C.), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and Traffic Department.

One key feature of the revamped facility is the inclusion of a ZARA Computer School, a progressive move aimed at enhancing digital literacy and youth engagement.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to integrating community development within law enforcement infrastructure.

To further support officers, the station now includes residential quarters for both senior and junior ranks, ensuring they remain close to their base and can respond swiftly to emergencies.

These accommodations also foster a more cohesive and responsive policing team.

This comprehensive upgrade forms part of a nationwide initiative by the PPP/C Administration, with $49.9 billion allocated in Budget 2025 to bolster national security, enhance public safety, and improve critical services in alignment with its mandate.