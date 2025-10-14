New NAREI facilities commissioned for improved crop production

As Guyana celebrates Agriculture Month 2025, two transformative facilities were commissioned at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), marking a significant milestone in the agricultural sector.

The new composting unit and ant bait production facility are designed to strengthen Guyana’s commitment to climate-smart agriculture, promoting innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.

The newly commissioned Composting Unit at NAREI

For farmers across Guyana, these two facilities will bring direct and lasting benefits by providing access to locally produced compost and ant bait. This will improve soil fertility, reduce the reliance on costly imported products, and effectively manage pest infestations.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha attended the commissioning ceremony and emphasised the importance of investing in the agriculture sector.

He said, “Without agriculture, we cannot have food security. And that is why, as a government, we are working to modernise the sector.”

Ministry of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, watching a demonstration by members of NAREI in the composting facility

The composting unit is a practical approach to producing natural fertilisers using specific types of worms, such as red wigglers, to break down organic waste into nutrient-rich soil. This demonstrates NAREI’s commitment to eco-friendly alternatives to chemical fertilisers.

Lauren Paddy, research assistant at NAREI

NAREI’s Research Assistant, Lauren Paddy, expressed her appreciation for the investments made in establishing these facilities.

“The government’s investment in our sector, especially the vermicomposting sector, I am actually very elated because it’s a unit that is overlooked. By using the vermicompost, we do not have to use synthetic fertilisers, and I love that it’s also promoting eco-friendly procedures”, she noted.

The ant bait production Facility serves as a practical and scientific response to one of agriculture’s persistent challenges in Guyana, pest control.

This process involves the increased production of ant bait, formulated with attractants that, when taken back to the nesting sites, significantly reduce the colony’s population at its core.

The facility is equipped with a semi-automatic mixing and pelting system, capable of producing approximately 30,000 packs of bait per year.

The equipment in the laboratory that will be used to produce the ant bait

By locally producing these products, NAREI aims to reduce dependency on imported products, promote integrated pest management, and support farmers with sustainable solutions to protect their crops.

These investments stand as a testament to the government’s broader vision for building a resilient, self-sufficient agricultural sector, one that leverages research and innovation, promoting food security and economic growth.