New Public Health Bill being drafted

will replace old public health ordinances says Health Minister

Government has been implementing several key pieces of legislation to ensure the smooth functioning of the various sectors and the wellbeing of Guyanese.

Added to these will be a new piece of legislation to address public health in Guyana.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony at the launch of the Family Health Manual on Tuesday

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, said the new legislation will replace outdated public health ordinances.

“It’s going to be an omnibus legislation, meaning that it will cover every aspect of public health. It will affect various sectors, and we have been working with those sectors,” he told reporters during a recent interview.

The minister explained that the ministry has been working for over a year on the new legislation, which has some nine chapters completed so far.

He further noted that later in July, work will commence with a team from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) to adjust and conclude the legislation.

Guyana set the regional record in 2022 with the passage of 25 pieces of legislation in the year. Within the first two years, government passed 57 new pieces of legislation.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has said that a complete overhaul of the justice system is necessary as the country continues to expand.

