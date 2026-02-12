New senior citizen home planned as human services ministry secures $78.3B budget

The Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, announced plans for the construction of a new senior citizens’ home, as part of wider efforts to improve care for the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

She made the disclosure on Wednesday during the Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditures of the 2026 Budget.

“We are constructing a brand-new senior citizens’ home, and that home already has all the modern amenities and facilities. We already have a design for it,” Dr Persaud stated.

While construction of the new facility is being prepared, $18 million has been allocated in the 2026 budget for repairs to the Palms Geriatric Home.

The Palms Elderly Care Facility

The minister noted that the Palms is marking its 150th anniversary this year and is in urgent need of rehabilitation.

“It is a very old building; it constantly requires work,” she said.

Beyond the Palms, the minister outlined several other facilities under the ministry’s purview that also require urgent attention.

Among them is the ministry’s building at Cornhill and Water Street, which provides key services to pensioners and persons with disabilities.

Other properties include the Hope and Justice Centre in Regions Three and Four, the Hugo Chávez Centre, domestic violence shelters, the Corriverton Office, the Probation Office in Region Two, and facilities addressing trafficking in persons (TIP).

A total of $47 million has been earmarked for repairs to these properties.

The minister also outlined plans to explore alternative approaches to elderly care.

“We are looking at a creative way of addressing senior citizens across the country,” she said, noting that home-based care for the elderly and children is among the options being considered.

Overall, the Committee of Supply approved $78.3 billion for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to advance critical programmes and services for vulnerable people across Guyana.