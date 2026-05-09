NIS set for full AI-backed digitisation – Pres Ali

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building a fully digital Guyana, highlighting plans to completely digitise the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) system as part of a wider national transformation agenda.

The head of state made the remarks during the Guyana Night Dinner in Houston, Texas, where he engaged members of the Guyanese diaspora, including the private sector, investors and government officials.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses attendees at the Guyana Dinner Night held in Houston, Texas

Speaking about Guyana’s push towards modernisation and efficiency, President Ali stated:

“The NIS system must be completely digitised with an AI backbone. The national payment system must be completed so everything is done at the speed of your fingertip.”

President Ali emphasised that this transformation is not isolated to one agency but part of a broader strategy to ensure that “systems must be seamless,” including improved digital infrastructure across government services.

This initiative also aligns with the government’s national digitisation programme, which targets most government services by the second quarter of 2026.

According to President Ali, Guyana’s development model is now anchored on confidence, predictability, and innovation, with digital transformation playing a central role in positioning the country as a competitive global destination for investment and services.

He noted that this shift is also intended to enhance service delivery to citizens, improve efficiency, and ensure institutions like NIS can operate at modern global standards, reducing delays and strengthening accessibility for contributors and beneficiaries.