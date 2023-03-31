Open wheat trial in Santa Fe to commence shortly – Agri Minister

To diversify the agriculture sector as well as increase food production locally, the Ministry of Agriculture will be commencing the open field trial for the cultivation of wheat in Santa Fe, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo), shortly.

Wheat is a grass widely cultivated for its seed, a cereal grain that is a worldwide staple food

The indoor trial for the staple proved to be successful by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) as well as the open trial in Paramakatoi, Region Eight (Potaro – Siparuni).

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha made the disclosure while updating media personnel on several agricultural projects recently.

“Now with Santa Fe, the Ministry of Agriculture and IICA…We are looking to start the trial that we said we’ll do at Santa Fe … in another month’s time now … Embrapa from Brazil and NAREI will collaborate and help us to get that experiment plot going,” Minister Mustapha stated.

Initially, the trial was slated for September last year but due to inclement weather, this was not possible.

The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA) will be conducting the trial in the North Rupununi where six varieties will be tested to see which can survive in Guyana’s climate.

In May last year, Guyana received 49 lines of wheat from the Government of Mexico to commence the trial phase.

Not only will the cultivation of wheat in Guyana increase food production, but also reduce the cost of flour locally.

It will also assist Guyana in becoming self-sufficient and less dependent on imported wheat products.

