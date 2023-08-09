Over 1,000 women being upskilled through WIIN programme

The PPP/C Administration through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting the women of Guyana with some 1,200 women in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten currently being trained in a number of courses offered through the ministry’s Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme.

The dedication to enhancing women’s opportunities is transforming their lives, and ensuring gender equality and socio-economic empowerment.

The Toshao of Karasabai receiving sewing machines

These programmes are carefully curated to match the increasingly growing and competitive economy while contributing to women’s personal growth and financial independence.

The programmes being offered include Social Media Marketing, Home Management, Project Management and Entrepreneurship.

In addition, the government is making significant strides as some 200 women hailing from Lethem, Annai, and Karasabai in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have embarked on a path to academic and professional success in vital skills training.

Garment construction training

These include Child Care Level Two, Garment Construction, Care for the Elderly, and Entrepreneurship. All programmes cater to the participants’ needs and demographic location.

Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure that women participating in the Garment Construction programme have the necessary equipment needed to perfect their newly developed skills for future success, the minister handed over nine sewing machines to the Toshao of Karasabai.

Another four sewing machines were given to the Regional Chairman of Region Nine.

Participating women of the WIIN programme

The WIIN programme conceptualised by Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, which seeks to empower women and girls, has been instrumental in breaking down barriers and a beacon of hope for over 6,000 women across Guyana since its launch in May 2021.

The programme’s resounding success has not only elevated the lives of thousands of women but has also contributed to the broader goal of advancing the country’s socio-economic growth.

To this end, Minister Persaud remains steadfast in her commitment to the cause with aspirations to empower a further 6,000 women this year.

