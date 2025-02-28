Over 150 Region Two residents receive agreements of sale, land titles as housing drive begins

Over 150 Region Two residents received their agreements of sale and land titles on Friday, providing them with legal ownership of their lands.

These individuals were allocated lands at the Onderneeming Housing Scheme Phase IV.

The two-day housing drive is ongoing at the regional housing office at Takuba Lodge Compound in Anna Regina along the Essequibo coast.

Minister Croal hands over an agreement of sale to a recipient

Legal land ownership enables an individual to obtain a from local banks for expansion projects or to start a business.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues are spearheading the exercise.

Minister Croal said the initiative forms part of the government’s effort to give families financial independence.

He stated that close to 132 certificates of title will be available for collection over the two days and all allocations made this year must have their titles issued by 2025.

The minister urged the residents to be patient and assured them that the ministry is working diligently to address some of the lagging housing issues in the region.

Efforts are also advancing to regularise Lima Sands, Paradise, Jib, Maria’s Lodge, and Walton Hall this year. This undertaking will benefit about 100 residents.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues engages residents during the housing exercise

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues announced that 500 new house lots will be allocated during the housing drive.

“We have not limited ourselves to what we can do at the Ministry of Housing and Water,” she emphasised.

Residents also had the opportunity to speak to the ministers on various housing and water concerns.

A recipient receives her agreement of sale A recipient receives her agreement of sale Housing drive at Takuba Lodge Compound at Anna Regina along the Essequibo coast

