Over $28M spent to rehabilitate Region Nine school, health centre

The government has expended some $28.5 million to rehabilitate the Annai Secondary School and Crash Water Health Centre, as both facilities provide the foundation for a productive and healthy community.

The Annai Secondary School is a vital educational institution that serves over 320 students in the community.

Annai Secondary School Admin Building

Spearheaded by the Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC), works on the school saw the rehabilitation of the Headmaster and Deputy Headmaster offices, staffroom, store room and smart classroom. Along with repairs to 12 classrooms to provide an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

The upgrades commenced on July 5, 2022, and concluded on January 2, 2023. The project was executed by Jai Shing General Store to the tune of $24 million.

Meanwhile, upgrades to the Crash Water Health Centre were significant, as the health centre serves over 265 residents in the community.

Crash Water Health Post

The health project falls under the RDC Health Recurrent Programme and was initiated in September 2022 and was recently completed.

Jamie Hackette received the $4.5 million contract to repair and improve the functionality of the health centre.

The rehabilitation works saw the repair of the building’s electrical and plumbing systems, painting, and installation of new furniture and fittings.

The project now provides the residents with a more conducive and functional environment for health care. The PPP/C Administration regards these infrastructural projects in hinterland communities as essential, as it ensures that these sectors are well-maintained, and up to standard to provide quality services to residents.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

