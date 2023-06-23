Over $500M in ‘Because We Care’ grants distributed in Region Two

Within the past two weeks, over $500 million has been disbursed to parents and guardians across Region Two through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during the commissioning of Abram Zuil Secondary School in the region on Thursday.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during her address at the commissioning of Abram Zuil Secondary School, Region Two

“When we tell you that we love you, we make sure all of your children could have all of the textbooks they need in their bookbags to go home and study… That is love in action. When we tell you we love you, we make sure all the children in Grade Six could get breakfast…That is love in action,” the minister asserted.

Education cash grant distribution in Region Seven

The government remains keen on ensuring the necessary measures are implemented and executed to cushion the cost of living for all Guyanese.

Over 214,000 children from public and private schools nationwide benefitted from the annual ‘Because We Care’ cash grant that includes the school uniform and supplies voucher totalling $40,000 per child.

A mother with her children at the cash grant distribution

This disbursement amounted to $8.6 billion in disposable income for households.

The PPP/C Administration reinstated the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant after returning to office in 2020 and subsequently increased the cash grant from $10,000 to $15,000 in 2021. It was further increased in 2022 from $15,000 to $25,000 per child in every nursery, primary and secondary school; both private and public. Now, the grant stands at $35,000 plus $5, 000 in uniform allowance making it $40, 000 per child.

