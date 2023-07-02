Over 600 residents benefitting from new $35M water system in Sawariwau, Region Nine

More than 600 residents of Sawariwau Village, South Rupununi, Region Nine are now benefitting from a newly constructed $35 million water distribution system, ensuring clean and reliable potable water for the community.

On Saturday, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, officially inaugurated the new system. It caters to 60 per cent of the village population, including health and education facilities.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues addressing the villagers at the simple ceremony

Additionally, a $2 million contract was signed with the Village Council to extend the water service to households on the outskirts of the Wapichan village.

Minister Rodrigues explained that the project is a commitment made to the village after it was discovered that only 20 per cent of the village had access to potable water from a hand-dug well.

The water system was commissioned on Saturday in the village

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of the 230 Amerindian villages across the ten administrative regions. She noted that this commitment is evident through substantial annual budgetary allocations to various sectors.

In the water sector alone, a significant investment of over $2 Billion has been made to enhance access to water in the hinterland and riverine communities, with an additional $1.4 Billion earmarked for projects this year.

“We are always thinking of ways to improve our system and we always have your interest at heat… All across the country, you can see work being done in every single sector for the improvement of lives,” she underscored.

A child drinks from the newly commissioned water system

Meanwhile, the residents expressed their appreciation for the new system, recognising its positive impact on improving their standard of living.

Joseph Antone, acknowledged the significant investments made by the government in the hinterland. He stated that the new water system is just one example of the numerous projects being undertaken in the village as a direct result of government intervention.

Joycelyn Wilson, one of the leaders of the community cultural groups, shared that she is now experiencing the luxury of having water in her shower for the first time.

The $35M water system

“The water is very clean and the pressure is very strong, I am getting water to my shower. The pensioners are benefitting from it, especially my mom who is 90 years of age,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Wilson said she anticipates a further expansion of the system to cover 100 per cent of the village in the near future.

Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally and Hinterland Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Ramchan Jailall and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock were also present at the event.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

