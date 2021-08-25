Persons with forged vaccination cards will face the law – Dr. Anthony

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, says unvaccinated persons caught with forged COVID-19 vaccination cards will face the full force of the law.

“If you steal one of those cards then you can be charged for larceny, and there are specific penalties for that, jail terms and of course fines and so forth and then if you change the information that is on the card that is considered to be forgery…We have had a number of cases that have been reported to us and we have called in the police to investigate those cases,” Minister Anthony said Wednesday.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

Dr. Anthony said the ministry is working to have the issue addressed. He said there can be a lot of problems if unvaccinated persons become ill, since they are not protected.

“We are very serious about this because if somebody is unvaccinated and they pay for a card, then that can lead to separate problems because if they get sick, and they present that card…we’ll have to go back and check to see whether or not they were actually vaccinated… Now if you are not vaccinated, why would you want to get a card? You’re only fooling yourself because you’re not going to be protected.”

The Minister added that unvaccinated persons will endanger the lives of those who have received the vaccine.

He said the ministry will continue to investigate the matter and persons involved will face the court.

“We can’t tolerate this kind of behaviour, forgery and stealing of cards and so forth. They’ll be dealt with by the police and the courts.”

The Minister is urging unvaccinated persons to desist from purchasing forged cards as they have a choice whether or not to be vaccinated.