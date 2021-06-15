PM makes special appeal to workers, get vaccinated against COVID-19

As Prime Minister and Coordinator of the National Covid-19 Task Force, I am making a special appeal to workers in both the public and private sectors to get inoculated against Covid-19.

By taking the vaccine as quickly as possible, you will not only protect yourself, but your loved ones also.

Although COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, it has been proven as the best method in the fight against this novel disease. Unfortunately, too many Guyanese have died while vaccines are available.

As a Government, we take the occupational safety and health of all workers seriously.

In a correspondence to the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), dated June 4, 2021, I advised the trade union to encourage all public servants to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.

The organisation had written to me regarding the safety of workers during the pandemic.

I responded to the 1st Vice President of the GPSU, Ms. Dawn Gardner, saying, “we are now in phase two of our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Guyana. I am requesting that the Guyana Public Service Union encourage all public servants to take the vaccine at the earliest opportunity”.

It is equally important that private-sector employees protect themselves also.

Thus far, 45.4% of the Guyanese population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Some 18.1% of adults are fully vaccinated. This number is expected to go up as more persons come forward to take their final shot.

Vaccinating the Guyanese population will save lives, and it remains my Government’s number one priority in these trying times.

As the Government pushes to achieve herd immunity within the fastest possible time, it is imperative that more persons come forward to get immunised against the virus.

The process is simple, and I encourage you to take the guidance of the professionals within the Ministry of Health and not be influenced by fear or rumours emanating from anti-vaccination campaigns.

Since the Ministry of Health commenced the vaccination process for members of the public 60-years-and-older in March, my wife, Mrs. Mignon Bowen Phillips, and I were among the first to take it. We feel that we have done our civic duty to protect ourselves and others as well.

As a Government, we will continue to try our utmost to ensure that vaccines are available for the country’s entire adult population, and I appeal to you, play your part and please take the vaccine.

A pandemic, just like a disaster, brings challenges and disruption to the development process; however, you have chosen a caring government that will be with you throughout this time.

As we continue to take our nation forward, I urge you to play your part and get vaccinated against this deadly virus.

Thank you, and God bless.