Police make major breakthrough in Mobile Gas Station bombing

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the deadly explosion that occurred on October 26, 2025, at the Mobil Fuel Station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, an incident described by law enforcement officials as an act of terrorism.

The explosion claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, injured four others, and caused significant damage to the gas station, nearby buildings, and several vehicles.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken confirmed that the main suspect, Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez-Pedermo, has been arrested and has since confessed to his role in the attack. He is currently in police custody, cooperating with investigators.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond (Second from left), Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, National Security Director Gerry Gouviea Snr, and Chief of Defence Staff Omar Khan,

“We have secured a confession statement from him. Among other things, he mentioned that the device was brought in from Venezuela to Guyana. He also indicated that the device had a switch, which he activated when he exited the vehicle near the gas station,” Commissioner Hicken disclosed.

According to the Commissioner, the suspect was captured earlier on Tuesday, October 28, during a coordinated operation at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo. The operation was led by a superintendent and supported by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), intelligence agencies, and regional law enforcement units.

He explained that the breakthrough was the result of video forensic analysis, digital tracking, and inter-agency coordination, supported by modern policing technology and intelligence-led operations.

“This success underscores the integration of modern policing technology with traditional investigation work, demonstrating the force’s growing capacity in countering terrorism and digital intelligence operations,” the Commissioner said.

Nine persons, including Guyanese and Venezuelan nationals, are currently in custody and are assisting with the investigation.

The police have also confirmed that the suspect has links to a Venezuelan criminal organisation known as ‘R,’ which is associated with the Sindicato gang. Investigators are working with Interpol and other international counterparts to verify his background and potential affiliations.

Additional charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property are also being pursued pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The Guyana Police Force remains resolute and relentless in its duty of protecting the public and ensuring that any act of terror or violence is met with decisive and lawful action,” Hicken asserted. At press conference on Tuesday, Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, commended the Guyana Police Force and its leadership for their swift and coordinated response. “The team that you see at the table, the Commissioner of Police and his executive leadership, have shown, and their ranks have shown, the tremendous results of their work,” the Minister said. “What I am also convinced about is the tremendous investment that this government, under the President’s leadership, has been making in our crime-solving technology.” The minister highlighted that the Smart City Programme, the Command Centres, and other intelligence-led technological capabilities have been instrumental in advancing modern policing. “…We had a major breakthrough, something that could have taken weeks or months. But we were able to use the technology and the investments the government has made, and that is what I want everyone to take away. We continue to lead the security sector with vision and strategy, ensuring that our citizens remain safe,” she emphasised. Minister Walrond assured the public that the government will continue to invest in security, expand surveillance capacity, and strengthen inter-agency coordination.

Victims recovering; government pledges support

Meanwhile, Minister Walrond expressed condolences to the family of young Soraya Bourne and confirmed that the government has pledged full support for her funeral and for the families of the other victims who remain hospitalised.

“We’ve assured Soraya’s mother, Samantha Bourne, of our continued support. The two children injured are recovering and have begun eating. They will remain in hospital a few more days, while the adult victim is expected to be released soon,” the minister stated.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the motive, origin, and wider connections of the attack.

The home affairs minister, national security advisor, chief of staff of the Guyana Defence Force, and senior members of the GPF and intelligence community were all present at the media briefing.