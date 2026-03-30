Guyana recognises women in aviation sector

Women in aviation are being recognised for their contribution, dedication and growing influence in what was once a male-dominated sector.

The spotlight is on their achievements at the two-day Women in Aviation Conference 2026, being held under the theme “Charting your Course: Empowerment through Skill-Building and Leadership”, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Women and girls at the Women in Aviation Conference 2026 on Monday

The conference focuses on dialogue, mentorship and knowledge sharing, aiming to strengthen female participation and leadership in the aviation sector.

It also showcases the technical and social dimensions of aviation.

Speaking at the opening of the conference on Monday, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, said Guyana creates the space for equal opportunity for men and women.

“There are parts of this world that have laws that say women can’t participate in what you are doing here today. This country is one where fundamental rights are given to everyone,” he stated.

He added that the aviation sector’s development depends on inclusivity.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, speaking at the opening of the Women in Aviation Conference 2026

“So, in this aviation sector that we are building out, having all of you on board is a blessing to the sector.”

The minister pointed to a recent milestone to highlight women’s impact on the sector.

He noted that during Guyana’s 2024 recertification audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICCAO), a woman, Deputy Director General for Regulatory Affairs, Artie Heeralall, led the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in securing a 66 per cent score, surpassing that of Canada.

“That shows the impact of women in the sector,” he said, encouraging young girls and professionals that “there is space” for them across aviation roles, from inspection to air traffic control.

GCAA Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field

GCAA Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, said the conference provides a moment for recognition and reflection.

“Today is a special day… we are gathered here to celebrate women in aviation. You are trailblazers, you are visionaries. For decades, the story of aviation was written in a one-sided manner… as though men had dominance and control of the sector. Today, that story is being rewritten,” he emphasised.

DG Field noted that women are now present in every cockpit, every hangar and every boardroom, with their influence steadily expanding.

Women in aviation during the Women in Aviation Conference 2026

He told the women in attendance, “You are not just occupying space in this industry, you are rising to the level of commanding it.”

The conference builds on efforts to widen access to the industry.

Last year, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali launched the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals programme, targeting youths aged 12 to 18 and beyond.

The initiative aims to train and certify 1,500 participants in all aviation fields by late 2028, to support Guyana’s expanding aviation sector through partnerships with the GCAA, University of Guyana, and international cadet bodies.