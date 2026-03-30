BIT’s workplace safety training gets a lift

The Government of Guyana’s drive to improve workplace safety and technical training received a major boost on Monday when SBM Offshore and Panthera Solutions Inc. donated scaffolding equipment and accessories to the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) at Unity, Mahaica.

The donation, which includes scaffolding tubes, ladders, and other specialised tools, will be used to train BIT lecturers in the science and safe practice of erecting and inspecting scaffolding.

Once trained, BIT lecturers will pass on those skills to future construction workers, strengthening safety standards across the sector.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, who attended the handing-over ceremony, said the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to putting safety first in national development.

“We will not be able to enjoy our development unless we put safety first”, he noted.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, at the handing over ceremony

Minister Griffith noted that while Guyana’s construction industry is expanding, many job seekers still lack the technical expertise required on modern worksites.

He said the training now possible through this donation will help close that gap by focusing on hazard identification, fall prevention, and safe practices when working at heights.

“This donation today takes the Board of Industrial Training closer to being able to supply and provide opportunities”, he stated.

The collaboration among BIT, SBM Offshore, and Panthera Solutions reflects a shared commitment to building local capacity and raising workplace safety standards.

It also supports the government’s broader goal of equipping Guyanese with the skills needed to participate in the country’s growing industries.