Preparations for International Energy Conference progressing

Preparations for the International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 are progressing smoothly, Chief Executive Officer of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana (IECEG), Kurt Baboolall has disclosed.

He made the announcement at a recent press briefing held to welcome GTT as a platinum sponsor of the February 14 to 17 conference.

CEO of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana (IECEG) IECEG, Kurt Baboolall

“I am thankful for GTT’s confidence in the rule of the secretariat at the International Energy Conference and Expo, which is to drive the energy conversations and create linkages within the energy sector,” he expressed.

The IECEG, an annual conference, will see participating companies tackling concerns affecting the energy sector, as well as challenges of climate change mitigation and maximising the benefits of local content development in Guyana and the region.

GTT’s sister company, Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), was also welcomed as a sponsor of the event.

Approximately 150 entities have signed on as exhibitors, with some 75 companies in the pipeline, with 25 spots remaining for interested applicants.

“This year, we have about 30 sponsors, and our delegation and attendees are hitting numbers just over 400. So, from a numbers’ perspective, that is the count right now,” he said.

Some 36 speakers are also expected to present at the expo, including Vice President of Guyana, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, former President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, CEO of Hess Corporation, John Hess, and President of ExxonMobil: Upstream Oil and Gas, Liam Mallon.

Opportunities are also available for students, young professionals, and small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to participate in the energy conference and expo this year.

Tagman Media Guyana CEO, Alex Graham

“The energy sector in Guyana is growing and expanding in ways that we couldn’t even predict. And as that expansion is taking place, so too is an expansion in the types of companies that are either coming in, or forming here to provide services and support to that sector, and to take advantage of all the opportunities.

“And as that growth is taking place, we are seeing a similar type of growth and expansion in companies taking place in the types of companies participating in the conference, ”Tagman Media Guyana CEO, Alex Graham, who was present at the press briefing, expressed.

Energy professionals from around the world will arrive in Guyana and connect at the annual event to facilitate discussions related to fundamental advances in the energy sector.

The International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana was first hosted in 2022.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

