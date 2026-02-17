Pres Ali calls for six-week public health campaign to tackle chronic illnesses

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has directed the Ministry of Health to launch an aggressive nationwide public health campaign within the next six weeks to address chronic health challenges confronting communities across Guyana.

The Head of State made the call during the opening ceremony of the Guyana Technical Training College Inc. at Port Mourant, Corentyne, on Saturday. He emphasised the need for the initiative to reach every citizen through collaboration with religious and community leaders.

President Dr Mohamed Ifraan Ali at the opening ceremony of the Guyana Technical Training College Inc. “We want a public health campaign with flyers, programmes, reaching every single citizen,” the President urged. “We have to deal with this public health crisis.”

Dr Ali also outlined the government’s broader healthcare vision, highlighting the construction of a level-five teaching hospital in New Amsterdam. The facility, he said, will serve as a regional cardiac and research centre and represents a major leap forward in Guyana’s medical service capacity.

“This will be a teaching hospital very much different from a normal hospital, a hospital that will specialise in research and cardiac services, a cardiac centre for the whole region,” he said.

President Ali appealed for urgent action to address chronic health challenges across the country and called on the Ministry of Health to partner with faith communities to launch a national health campaign.

“I am happy the religious leaders are here, and I want the religious community to be critically integrated in this campaign, especially in our rural areas,” he said.

Under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration vision, Guyanese are set to benefit from health initiatives that are intended to improve lives and ultimately lead to a better standard of living.