President Ali commends media for vital role in shaping public opinion, holding government accountable

Urges fairness, accuracy, integrity in local media as Guyana marks World Press Freedom Day this year

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has commended the local media personnels for shaping public opinion, guiding conversations, and keeping those in positions of authority accountable.

The president said that the importance of the media in public education cannot be understated because when media organisations place a high value on integrity and accountability, they become essential allies in the government’s common goal of development and prosperity.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during remarks at the World Press Freedom Day brunch

“This is an important year. I expect you to report fairly, honestly, [and] openly on our elections. I expect our population, the consumers of the information on what is reported on to be responsible. The responsibility you bear is immense and it is vital that you take it seriously. Engage in rigorous fact-checking. Pursue balanced reporting and dedicate yourself to the ethics of journalism. In doing so, you will not only uphold the dignity of your profession but you will also contribute to building a more informed, cohesive society…” he highlighted during the World Press Freedom Day brunch at State House in Georgetown, on Saturday.

He added, “I urge every journalist in Guyana to hold fast to these principles and to do their job with integrity, courage and professionalism. Together, let us champion the ideas of press freedom.”

This year, World Press Freedom Day is themed, ‘Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.’

President Ali emphasised that this World Press Freedom Day is extremely significant for Guyana and democracy globally.

It also serves as a reminder of how important independent and free media are to maintaining accountability, transparency, and human rights.

In Guyana, freedom of expression including the freedom of the press is enshrined in the country’s constitution.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali flanked by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and media professionals who received awards

He continued by highlighting, “It is a cornerstone of our democracy, society and our fundamental human right that allows our citizens to speak freely, to access information and to engage in public discourse without fair or reprisal. This was enshrined in our constitution at a time when digitisation and AI were not there.”

The PPP/C government has consistently upheld this right over the last four years, ensuring the media operates freely and in an environment that respects differences in viewpoints.

This commitment is evident in the government’s efforts to create a larger democratic space where journalists can investigate, report, and critique government’s actions without fear or favour.

President Ali said that the media must aim for impartiality, balance and commitment to the truth in all of its reporting.

He emphasised that it is imperative that journalism avoids becoming politicised or sensational, adding that it must remain anchored in the principles of professionalism and objectivity at all times.

“It is also important to remember that despite our commitment to press freedom, there are forces at work that wish to exploit this freedom for narrow, selfish and often malicious ends. The press must be vigilant against becoming a tool for the perversion or distortion of news. As custodians of public discourse, we must recognise our duty to contribute positively to the social fabric of our nation to promote understanding, inclusivity and respect and to avoid propelling division, incitement and hate,” President Ali highlighted.

President Ali presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ronald Ron Robinson

During the brunch, several media professionals were recognised for their exemplary contributions to the media landscape in the country.

President Ali presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ronald Ron Robinson.

The Excellence in Media Award were presented to Zenella Tamaira Marks, Merrano Isaacs, and Tusika Martin.

Guyana has increased its position in this year’s World Press Freedom Index, now ranking 73rd out of 180 countries. This is an improvement from its 77th position in 2024. Guyana scored 60.12 this year, a slight increase from last year’s 60.1.

Also present at the media brunch were the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, government ministers, representatives from the diplomatic community and media fraternity.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy presenting the Excellence in Media Award to Tusika Martin The Excellence in Media Award being presented to Zenella Tamaira Marks

