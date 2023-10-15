President Ali commissions recreational park at Corriverton, Region Six

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali officially commissioned the Corriverton Entertainment Park on Friday evening in Region Six.

The initiative, valued at $125 million is part of First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali’s National Beautification Project aimed at enhancing public spaces.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering at the commissioning of the park

The park features a parking lot, a designated play area for children, walkways, benches, and washroom facilities, among other amenities.

In a recent statement, the president highlighted that the park is designed as a family-oriented space, prioritising comfort and safety for everyone.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing the gathering

It will be open to all, promoting family health and providing a relaxing environment for women, the elderly, and children.

He emphasised, “We want it to be a safe space. We don’t want this to be a drinking session Park.

“We have to protect this. This is your asset. This is your park. You have to protect this and use it in the manner in which it was designed to be used.”

Commissioning of the recreational park in Corriverton, Region Six

The president said the aim is to integrate the park into the country’s tourism offerings.

He highlighted that the upcoming construction of the Corentyne River Bridge with Suriname will pave the way for additional tourism opportunities for the region.

Notably, President Ali underscored the government’s commitment to bolstering regional infrastructure through substantial investments.

Commissioning of the recreational park in Corriverton, Region Six

These include the construction of the Berbice Stadium, expansion of the four-lane highway, establishment of a manufacturing hub, new hotels and malls, and the development of a housing area in the Palmyra area.

Additionally, the president stated that the energy sector will also find a solid footing in the region. It has been earmarked for the establishment of a deep-water port.

“All those things come together to create a diversified economy,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised that the creation of the park addresses the more compassionate aspect of development. He noted that while building roads, defense structures, and bridges is essential, prioritising people’s happiness, health, well-being, and relaxation is equally crucial.

During the commissioning, hundreds of residents interacted with the president and cabinet ministers including Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC., Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

