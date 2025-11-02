President Ali condemns Mobil gas station attack, urges nation: “Do not respond to hate with hate”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali condemned in the strongest terms the recent horrific attack on the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street, which claimed the life of an innocent child, describing it as “a vile assault on the people and an attempt to sow fear and chaos.”

Delivering the feature address at the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) 60th Anniversary Interfaith Service on Saturday, the Head of State said the attack bore all the hallmarks of terrorism and was intended to destabilise and instil fear in the hearts of Guyanese.

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking during the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) interfaith service

“We will get to the bottom of it. Let it be known, here and now, that we will not be intimidated. We will not bow. We will not be broken,” President Ali affirmed, to loud applause from the congregation gathered at National Cultural Centre.

The President lauded the swift and coordinated response of law enforcement authorities and the joint services, including the GDF, in addressing the incident, emphasising that their professionalism demonstrates Guyana’s resilience.

“The professionalism and response remind us that in the face of evil, Guyana stands united and unshaken,” he stated. “The investigation will continue. The motives behind this heinous act will come to light. We will pursue justice relentlessly and take every lawful measure to protect our people.”

President Ali further cautioned against letting outrage fuel prejudice or discrimination, reaffirming Guyana’s identity as a compassionate yet vigilant nation.

“We must not succumb to the temptation to paint all immigrants with the same brush. Hatred is not the answer to hatred. Fear must not drive our national policy. Guyana will remain compassionate but strong and aggressive in protecting its citizens and sovereignty,” he declared.



