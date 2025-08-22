President Ali declares PPP/C ‘In safe hands’ as youthful leaders step forward with vision and unity

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has hailed the next generation of People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) leaders as representatives of progress, resilience, and national unity.

During his address to a large gathering of supporters at Novar, Mahaicony in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Thursday, the president said he has been inspired by the energy, optimism and determination demonstrated by the young men and women who are representing the party.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering at Novar in Mahaicony, Region Five

”When I look in front of me, I look at the side of the stage, I look on this stage, I can say one thing confidently, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is in safe hands,” President Ali declared.

He listens to young PPP/C candidates on social media and news after each event, and what he has observed, he said, makes him confident about the country’s future.

He pointed to the symbolic strength of young candidates proudly posting photographs of themselves standing at the podium, raising their fists high in a display of pride.

”You are standing for what is right. You are standing for a stronger, better, and more prosperous Guyana.”

According to President Ali, these young leaders embody the very foundation of love, unity, security, justice and development, which Guyana must continue to build on.

He highlighted clear differences with the PPP/C’s main opponents, stating that the PPP/C was built on 75 years of dedication and service, not opportunism or crime.

With young candidates now stepping into leadership roles, he said the PPP/C is demonstrating resilience and vision.

”You are standing up for progress,” President Ali expressed, while urging the new generation of leaders to hold to the values of hard work, dignity, and service.

The PPP/C has more than 25 candidates who are under the age of 25, with the youngest being 18 years old.