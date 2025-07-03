President Ali signs proclamation dissolving parliament

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday signed the proclamation to dissolve the Parliament of Guyana, making way for the general and regional elections on September 1, 2025.

“Free and fair elections are the lifeblood of a democratic state. The upcoming elections represent our country’s commitment to renewing the democratic covenant between its citizens and government,” the President said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

In accordance with Article 70 (2) of the Constitution, Proclamation No.1 of 2025 officially dissolved the 12th Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. Additionally, the proclamation will also dissolve the Regional Democratic Councils, in accordance with Article 73 (2) of the Constitution.

The President urged all Guyanese to participate fully in the elections process, as is their democratic right, emphasising their critical role in the decision-making process of electing a government that represents their interests. Eyes will now be on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in the run-up to September 1 as the elections body will oversee the preparation and execution of the voting process.

The president reiterated his support for GECOM, noting, “I remain confident in its ability to hold, free, fair, and credible elections. I urge all Guyanese to support the work of GECOM.”