President Ali to receive Global Africa Leadership Award during Official Visit to Ghana

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali will be honoured for his strong and transformational leadership during an Official Visit to Accra, Ghana, this week.

The Head of State departed Guyana today and will return to Georgetown on Monday, January 29, 2024.

His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali will be conferred with the prestigious Global Africa Leadership Award for his “strong and transformational leadership” since taking office in August 2020.

The honour also recognises President Ali’s commitment to building ‘One Guyana’ by emphasising the need for unity, inclusivity, and shared prosperity and his strong and principled leadership during the period of heightened tension due to the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

During his official visit, the President is also expected to deliver the keynote address at the Presidential Dialogues session and participate in panel discussions at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues Summit of Heads of State and Business Leaders.

