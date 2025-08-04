President announces massive plan to rebuild Region Ten’s drainage system

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday evening announced a massive investment in drainage infrastructure, aimed at tackling one of the most persistent challenges faced by communities in Linden.

“We are going to deploy a massive plan in Region 10 to build back the entire drainage system with concrete drains …Tens of billions of dollars will be invested in drainage alone, so that we can avoid flooding,” President Ali told thousands of residents at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Linden.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a massive gathering of PPP/C supporters in Linden on Sunday

He said every village in Linden had identified drainage as their number one infrastructure priority, and his government is responding with a strategic and comprehensive plan to ensure communities are protected.

Flooding continues to be a major issue in Linden, particularly in West Watooka, Fair’s Rust, Noitegacht, Victory Valley, and Wismar Shore. Heavy rain causes water to overflow outdated and blocked drainage systems, flooding yards, roads, and properties.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at a rally in Linden on Sunday

Recent government actions included clearing mud, installing pumps, cleaning creeks, and using heavy machines like excavators to restore flow in important channels.

President Ali confirmed that the new drainage strategy represents a durable fix, replacing earthen or mud trench systems with reinforced concrete channels and culverts designed to handle severe rainfall, reduce erosion, and safeguard communities.

The plan complements ongoing government actions, which include over $1.5 billion invested in Region 10 between 2020 and 2024 to build dams, conservancy enhancements, and rehabilitate canals.