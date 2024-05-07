President Dr Irfaan Ali’s letter to President Luis Inacio da Silva in wake of the recent heavy rainfall and flooding which occurred in the State of Rio Grande do Sul

On behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I wish to convey profound sympathy to the Government and people of Brazil in the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and flooding which occurred in the State of Rio Grande do Sul.

We are deeply saddened at the news of the loss of lives, the displacement of people and the widespread destruction caused by severe flooding in that region.

I therefore, wish to express solidarity with the people of Brazil during this difficult time, I am confident that the determined and resilient spirit of the Brazilian people will triumph over this unfortunate tragedy.

Please accept Excellency, the assurances my highest consideration.

