Press Release: Energy development must balance growth and environment – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips emphasised Guyana’s commitment to a sustainable energy transition while stressing energy security and environmental stewardship during his address to the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

Speaking under the theme ‘Building Tomorrow’s Future Today’, Prime Minister Phillips said the country’s energy transition must balance economic growth with environmental protection.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

At the heart of this transformation is the Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which prioritises renewable energy expansion, modernisation of power infrastructure, and climate resilience.

Since August 2020, more than 186 megawatts of new generating capacity have been added to the national grid, alongside solar farms, mini hydropower plants at Moco Moco, Kumu and Kato, 46 solar mini grids, and over 37,000 solar powered home systems.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister highlighted the $119.4 billion allocated for 2026 to advance Guyana’s energy strategy. Under the Gas to Energy Project, two natural gas fired plants totalling 600 megawatts are under construction, with the first 300 megawatt facility due to be commissioned by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Phillips also pointed to major investments in hydropower, solar, wind and biomass aimed at reducing dependence on imported fuels and lowering electricity costs. Plans include 100 megawatts of new solar power, the 165 megawatt Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, 10 additional solar mini grids to benefit 6,200 households, and upgrades to hinterland and riverain distribution networks.

The Government will also retrofit more than 250 public buildings under the Caribbean Efficient and Green Energy Buildings Project and promote energy efficiency through appliance labelling and public education.

The Prime Minister stressed that both coastal and hinterland communities must benefit.

He further underscored Guyana’s environmental stewardship, citing jurisdictional carbon credits under the ART TREES standard and the landmark US$750 million forest carbon credit agreement, which channels at least 15 per cent of revenues to Amerindian communities.

Education and workforce development are also key initiatives with the University of Guyana and the GOAL platform will prepare engineers, technicians, scientists and policy experts to lead the clean energy transition. Plans are also in place to expand electric vehicle infrastructure.

The Prime Minister reiterated that these progressive changes are in line with Guyana’s future.

“To investors and partners gathered here today, I wish to declare that Guyana is open for sustainable business. We are actively building a future where energy development is guided by responsibility, innovation, and environmental respect… Our vision is simple but powerful: a Guyana where energy powers progress, where forests remain tall, and where development uplifts every citizen without compromising the natural heritage that defines us.”