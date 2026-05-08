Press Release: FIU urges the public to be vigilant and not to provide information to bogus individuals

The FIU notes with concern, reports of an identifiable individual, representing themself to be an employee of the FIU, approaching businesses and members of the public and requesting their personal and/ or business information.

The FIU hereby notifies the public that no authorization has been granted to any employee or representative to request or receive any information from any individual or business, on its behalf. The FIU operates strictly within the confines of the laws under which it was established, which does not provide for information to be obtained in the manner described above.

The public is therefore reminded that the FIU was established under Section 9(1) of the Anti-money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act of 2009 (as amended). The Unit, as part of its mandate, is authorized under Section 4(a) to “request, receive, analyse and assess suspicious transactions and other information submitted to it by reporting entities or other competent authorities, in a prescribed format”.

Requests for information by FIU are made either in writing under official FIU letterhead, or in the case of some reporting entities and other competent authorities, via our secure information exchange portal, caseKonnect.

The FIU hereby advises members of the public not to provide any information to any person who represents themselves as its employee and requests information in such unlawful manner. Where such a request is made, we strongly recommend that a report be made to the Guyana Police Force for investigation.

FIU GUYANA

May 8, 2026