Press Release: GCAA hosts five-day Civil Aviation Master Plan training Course to advance aviation sector

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) conducted a five-day technical training from March 16 to 20, 2026, focused on developing a Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP), at its Head Office in Georgetown. Convened under the auspices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the training brings together a broad cross-section of key aviation stakeholders, including senior representatives from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, local air operators flying internationally, the GCAA, the Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), the Guyana Tourism Authority, and the Civil Aviation Training School. The sessions were facilitated by Mr. Roberto Sosa, an ICAO Aviation Specialist and Instructor with extensive international experience.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Hon. Deodat Indar

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Hon. Deodat Indar, said the training was a timely one, and that the Government is developing a Civil Aviation Master Plan that is aligned with His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision and incorporates the views of industry stakeholders.

Director General Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A., underscored the far-reaching strategic significance of the initiative for Guyana’s aviation landscape. He noted that the training was specifically designed to strengthen participants’ technical capacity and institutional knowledge, equipping them with the expertise and analytical tools necessary to produce a robust Civil Aviation Master Plan.

A Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP) serves as a comprehensive, strategic roadmap for states to chart the long-term development and modernisation of their national aviation sectors. The plan addresses critical pillars including infrastructure expansion, airspace management, safety oversight, security frameworks, and economic regulation, ensuring that national aviation goals are firmly aligned with broader economic development imperatives and the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) established by ICAO.

Underscoring its commitment to transforming Guyana into a regional aviation hub, the Government of Guyana is making significant capital investments across the sector in 2026, including:

The construction of a second passenger terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport;

the relocation and construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower complex at the same airport;

The development of new municipal airports at Lethem (Region 9) and Rosehall (Region 6); and

The rehabilitation of more than 30 airstrips across Guyana’s hinterland regions.

A central outcome of the training is the collaborative enhancement and updating of Guyana’s 2020 Civil Aviation Master Plan, ensuring it accurately reflects the country’s current growth trajectory, expanding aviation infrastructure, and ambitious long-term development agenda.

The training was funded by the Government of Japan and conducted by the Global Aviation Training Office of ICAO.