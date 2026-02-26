Press Release: Minister Indar announces expansion of international cargo capacity as Guyana’s freight volume nearly doubles since 2020

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Hon. Deodat Indar, has announced that Avianca Airlines will officially commence weekly cargo operations between Guyana and Miami on March 2, 2026.

The introduction of this scheduled service, utilising an Airbus A330-243F aircraft, will provide 65 tonnes of dedicated cargo capacity per flight. This strategic expansion is a direct response to the massive growth in Guyana’s aviation sector, where international cargo volumes have nearly doubled since 2020.

“The commencement of this weekly service by Avianca is a landmark achievement in our mission to modernise Guyana’s aviation and logistics infrastructure. Since 2020, we have overseen a near-doubling of international cargo movement, reflecting the unprecedented transformation of our national economy.

As the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, my priority is ensuring that our infrastructure keeps pace with this demand. This additional 65-tonne weekly capacity is a critical resource for both our business community and private citizens. It provides a reliable, high-volume link for the shipment of commercial goods, agricultural exports, and personal effects.

Furthermore, this service is a vital component of our strategy to establish Guyana as the premier ‘food basket of the Caribbean.’ By providing our farmers and manufacturers with direct, efficient access to the Miami trade hub, we ensure that Guyanese products reach global consumers quickly and reliably. We remain committed to fostering an environment where both local businesses and individual shippers have the world-class logistics support they need to thrive.”

This initiative reinforces the Government of Guyana’s broader commitment to attracting international carriers and positioning the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) as a central logistics and trade gateway for the region.