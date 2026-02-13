Preventative measures driving reduction in HIV incidence rates – Min Anthony 

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony says a combination of preventative strategies and expanded treatment programmes has contributed to a reduction in Guyana’s HIV incidence rate.

Speaking during the Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditures in the National Assembly, Dr Anthony outlined the ministry’s intensified efforts to prevent new infections through widespread public education campaigns and targeted interventions.

Among the key measures mentioned is the provision of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), an antiretroviral medication offered to persons who consider themselves at risk of contracting HIV.

Additionally, the ministry has distributed five million condoms annually nationwide as part of its preventative strategy.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, speaking at the National Assembly

The minister also stressed the importance of managing persons already living with HIV. He revealed that approximately 7,800 patients are currently receiving antiretroviral therapy (ARVs), with the majority achieving viral suppression.

“If you manage people who already are infected with HIV, and you get them to be virally suppressed, it means that they cannot transmit to somebody else. So what we have been doing is working to ensure that most of our patients are virally suppressed,” he said.

To support this effort, the ministry has procured specialised laboratory equipment to conduct viral load testing, ensuring patients are effectively monitored.

“We have bought a piece of equipment that allows us to do viral loads, so we are monitoring our patients using viral loads consistently, and that has contributed to the reduction in cases,” the minister stated.

Dr Anthony emphasised that HIV services are available nationwide, including in the hinterland regions. Primary healthcare physicians have been trained to manage HIV cases, with more complex cases referred to specialists when necessary.

He added that the HIV programme also serves as an entry point for screening and treating other sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis, gonorrhoea and chlamydia.

“Before, HIV was like a death sentence. So when people get it after a couple of years, you see they progress to AIDS. Now we don’t see that. Most of our patients are living,” Dr Anthony said.

Despite progress, Dr Anthony stressed the importance of remaining vigilant as the government continues work to reduce the spread of new infections.