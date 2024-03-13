Primary education textbook series launched

– to improve literacy, problem-solving skills

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday launched its primary education textbook series to provide an inclusive and engaging resource for both teachers and students, improving confidence, creativity, and critical thinking skills during class.

The Social Studies textbook One to Four series is titled ‘Guyanese in the World’ and presents a systematic, coherent, and progressive learning journey from exploring the dynamics of family and school life to understanding the interconnectedness of communities and nations.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Meanwhile, the ‘Mathematics Made Easy’ series gives each child access to a comprehensive and contextual approach to learning mathematics.

The series focuses on five components such as number and operations, patterns and relations, geometry, measurement and data analysis, and probability.

The books were structured to address the need for culturally appropriate content as well as the ongoing need to support and modernise the educational system to deliver top-notch education.

Speaking at the launch at the Roundhouse in Kingston, Georgetown, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stressed that with all of the investments in the education sector, schools will have to be managed for effective delivery of education.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and students at the launch

This, she said will be measured by results, not only the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), but performances in various grades.

“If we are going to give every child a textbook, if we are going to build schools for every child to sit in, if we are going to make sure that every child has breakfast at certain levels, if we are going to ensure that we invest in training and retraining of our teachers, we have to start seeing better results,” Minister Manickchand emphasised.

She continued, “We intend to hold the hands of our teachers and bring them to a place where they understand that it is important to get results…We could measure by different things but we will be measuring on literacy and numeracy.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) for Literacy, Stembiso Grant noted that the books summarise structured revision work ensuring the reinforcement of concepts.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) for Literacy, Stembiso Grant

“While the books consider global needs and trends, the content of each book is relevant and links to our local context, enhancing its effectiveness in the classroom…The simple and communicative language coupled with attractive illustrations aids in lesson delivery and student engagement,” she pointed out.

In the Math series, teachers benefit from a structured framework that aligns with the curriculum, streamlining lesson planning and delivery.

Grant further explained that the flexibility to modify topics enables teachers to adapt the material to meet the specific needs of their students.

The structured revision work and inclusive assessment strategies also empower teachers to monitor students’ progress effectively and adjust instruction accordingly.

The remainder series for these books, along with the Science series, are scheduled for completion by the end of May.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) for Hinterland, Marti DeSouza, Director of the National Accreditation Council, Dr Marcel Hutson, and other education officials also attended the launch event.

Minister Manickchand handing over textbooks to teachers from Academy of Excellence and Montrose Primary School Minister Manickchand handing over textbooks to teachers from Academy of Excellence and Montrose Primary School MoE launches primary education textbook series MoE launches primary education textbook series MoE launches primary education textbook series

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

