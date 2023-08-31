‘Proactive regional leaders in Amerindian villages’ – Minister Persaud assures NTC

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud has assured members of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) that the government is committed to involving all indigenous people in the country’s national decision-making.

Minister Persaud said his ministry has committed teams in hinterland regions who are diligently working along with communities towards improving the lives of residents.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud

He was at the time responding to questions posed by several Amerindian leaders on Wednesday, during the NTC Conference 2023, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), at Liliendaal.

“There is a government policy and directive that regional chairpersons and Regional Executive Officers must visit on a regular basis regardless of the terrain of the various villages. I want to assure you that this government has capable and hardworking individuals placed in those regions,” the minister stressed.

Minister Persaud made it clear the government will always ensure payment of any funds will be done transparently.

Some of the members of the National Toshaos Council present at the conference

“It is not the policy of this government to hold back or delay the payment of workers and the president and vice president have made it clear that once persons have completed their jobs, they must be paid,” Minister Persaud emphasised.

Meanwhile, the local government ministry was commended for its unwavering involvement and commitment to Amerindian communities over the last three years.

