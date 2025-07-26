Promise Fulfilled: President Ali hands over official residence for CARICOM Secretary-General

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday officially handed over the new residence of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, at Pradoville on the East Coast of Demerara, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s long-standing commitment to CARICOM.

Sod for the construction of the new building was turned on August 13, 2021, to bring the Secretary-General closer to the Secretariat.

The official residence of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General

Reflecting briefly on CARICOM’s history, President Ali emphasised Guyana’s pride in being one of the original signatories to the Treaty of Chaguaramas to establish CARICOM. It was signed on July 4, 1973, in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), by Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica and T&T.

Signed more than five decades ago, the treaty is a foundational document reflecting a shared destiny among the countries that are bound by history, geography and common aspirations.

President Ali highlighted the importance of integration for small states to fulfil common aspirations amid a volatile environment.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“In keeping with international conventions and as part of our treaty responsibilities, Guyana is obliged and indeed honoured to provide the necessary facilities to house the CARICOM Secretariat,” he stated.

President Ali said that it was agreed that the headquarters of CARICOM would be located in Guyana, symbolising the country’s enduring commitment to regional integration.

Twenty years ago, President Ali said, “We handed over a new headquarters to the community. Today, we take another proud step in fulfilling that responsibility. We are pleased to officially hand over the new residence of the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community. The official residence of the Secretary-General was for many years located at Colgrain House, a building of great historical significance.”

The president described the new residence as meeting the expected standards and being conveniently located in proximity to the Secretariat.

“This new residence not only meets the standards expected of such a facility but also eases the commute and supports the effective functioning of the office of the Secretary-General.”

The new residence, the president said, will offer comfort, security, and a space for reflection and resolve for the Secretary-General as she continues to lead the community forward.

The new official residence of CARICOM Secretary-General

“We are deeply grateful for the steady leadership of the Secretary-General, and we express our full support for her continued efforts that advance the goals of CARICOM,” he stated.

President Ali affirmed Guyana’s steadfast support for regional integration, emphasising the strength among small developing island-states that share vulnerabilities, including economic shocks, climate change, shifting global markets and transnational threats.

The president highlighted that integration is a practical necessity for survival and prosperity, not just a political ambition, adding, “Together, we can transform our challenges into opportunities. We are proud of the work of our Caribbean Community.”

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, welcomed everyone to the residence of the CARICOM Secretary-General, stating that it is a fitting location for everyone to collaborate.

She further expressed appreciation to the Government of Guyana for its contributions to the functioning of the Secretariat and the Secretary-General.

Dr Barnett outlined plans to develop the grounds, which include the planting of fruit trees and flowers that represent each country in CARICOM.

She then thanked all those who had contributed to the completion of the project.

“It is a pleasant place to live. I am looking forward to being here. I know that my successors will enjoy living here as well,” she expressed.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali sharing a light moment with CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett

Also present at the simple ceremony were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Bishram Kuppen, and other government and CARICOM representatives.