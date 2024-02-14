‘Proof of our actions speak volumes’ – Min Hamilton tells Wakenaam residents

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton on Tuesday interacted with residents of Wakenaam Island in Region Three, offering insights into the advantages of the recently approved $1.146 trillion budget for this year.

During his consultation with residents of Arthurville, Meerzorg, and surrounding communities, the labour minister stated that the government is focused on fulfilling its manifesto promise to the people of Guyana to improve their standard of living.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton delivering his remarks

He underscored that although there may be skepticism about the government’s efforts, Guyanese are surrounded by evidence and testimony of the administration’s fulfillment of its commitments.

“The evidence of our hard work is seen every day be it in education, health, and agriculture. Our citizens are experiencing that,” he affirmed.

Some delivered promises include the reintroduction of the ‘Because we care’ cash grant and school uniform voucher, the maintenance of food security, access to technical training opportunities, and improved road connectivity.

Minister Hamilton remarked that no other government has accomplished progressive transformation to the extent of the PPP/C.

Residents of Wakenaam engaged during the community outreach

“I dare say that there has been no government that has done what the Dr Ali-led Administration has done to transform the lives of its citizens,” the minister underscored.

As a result, citizens nationwide are benefitting from access to scholarships, employment and housing opportunities, improved healthcare services, and quality education, as well as infrastructural developments.

Minister Hamilton reiterated his commitment to ensuring that citizens within the area benefit from a variety of skill training programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Community members were allowed to raise their concerns which were resolved during the engagement.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

