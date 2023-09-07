Public Procurement Commission collaborates with the Ministry of Public Service to conduct Procurement Training

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) once again collaborated with the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) to train public servants from various ministries and government entities on public procurement procedures. The training will be held over a period of three (3) days which commenced yesterday, September 6, 2023, at the Ministry of Public Service’s training facility located on the corner of Vlissengen Road and Durban Street, Georgetown.

This training is being held as part of the Commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures of the public procurement system so that they may better navigate, comply and benefit therefrom.

Participants at the Procurement Training

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” And, pursuant to S. 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the PPC is responsible for organising training seminars regarding procurements.

A total of 21 participants from 16 procuring entities registered for this training which will cover topics such as:

 the Public Procurement Commission – who we are and what we do,

 the legislative framework,

 the public procurement process,

 strategic planning,

 preparing procurement plans,

 ethics in public procurement,

 tender openings,

 thresholds,

 evaluation, and

 complaints and debarment processes.

The training will empower participants with information to improve the procurement system within their organizations. Entities seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

